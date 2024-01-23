OceanICT's Reputation as ‘Greatest Stage’ to Showcase Latest Technology

[By: OceanICT]

OceanICT, the only UK event focused on marine information and communication technology, returns for a higher-profile third edition this year, as demand rises for new data and connectivity solutions to facilitate a smarter, more sustainable ocean.

As a co-located event within Oceanology International 2024 in London, the unique OceanICT expo is positioned to offer ICT stakeholders the ‘greatest stage’ to showcase technologies, congregate and collaborate, according to Oi24 organizers.

Around 30 specialist exhibitors will take the opportunity to introduce their new ICT innovations and breakthroughs when the largest concentration of global ocean technologists gathers over three days from 12th to 14th March.

First launched at Oi in 2018, OceanICT is this year powered by ON&T and has been expanded to meet growing demand for heightened connectivity and interoperability across the Blue Economy with the amount of data acquired within the ocean space continuing to increase.

As coastal, offshore and ocean industries look for solutions to help facilitate efficient ocean data collection, transfer, storage and analytics to futureproof long-term exploration efforts and development plans, there is more focus on the search for cutting-edge AI, communications, satellite, IT and IOT solutions for measuring, monitoring, protecting and operating in the world’s oceans.

David Ince, Oceanology International Portfolio Director, said: “The need for a dedicated marine event to serve the ICT market is vital as the Blue Economy transitions towards a more sustainable future. At Oi24, we are accommodating the transformation in the use of technology with a unique space within the event. Our aim with OceanICT is to ‘connect the dots’, providing the greatest stage for AI, communications, satellite, IT, and IOT solutions providers to meet and collaborate with key marine and ocean data end-users from around the world.

“OceanICT capitalizes on being a part of Oceanology International, the world’s largest, most influential gathering of industry, government and academic professionals from marine science and ocean technology. By bringing together the leading organisations providing solutions for communications, data storage, networking and more, Ocean ICT adds a new dimension to Oceanology International’s already diverse approach. OceanICT is an unmissable opportunity to meet face-to-face with the market and interact with the latest technology first-hand.”

The range of ICT product and services to be showcased at OceanICT covers an array of sectors, such as: Artificial Intelligence; Cloud Services; Communications; Cyber Security; Data Processing - Marine /Coastal; Data Analytics & Management; Data Storage; Earth Observation; Geospatial Management; GNSS Satellite Services; Hardware; Internet Connectivity; IT Platform; IT Solutions and Consultancy; Marine Electronics; Marine Monitoring Systems; Mobile Computing; Multiplexer and Components; Networking Solutions; Ruggedised Systems; Satellite Communications & Services; Software Development; System Integrator; Video and Data Management.

OceanICT exhibitors at Oi24 include CSignum, ET Works, European Space Agency, MSM Ocean, MicroStep-MIS, Seafloor Systems, Seequent and the title partner ON&T.

Grant Day, European Space Agency, said: “As an exhibitor at OceanICT, my primary objective with ESA Space Solutions is to speak to as many companies as possible who are looking to do innovative things with R&D in marine space, particularly any solutions which involve satellites, so things like communication, navigation, earth observation or space weather. ESA Space Solutions offers a great deal of support more than just the funding and OceanICT is an interesting space where companies are likely to be doing things which we are keen to speak to them about and help with the development process.”

Matt Grove, Regional Segment Manager, Environment, Seequent, said: “We are looking forward to Oceanology International 2024 for many reasons. It provides an excellent opportunity to expand our network, fostering valuable connections within the marine and ocean industry. Also, this is the perfect event to support existing customers and meet new ones in this space. Additionally, the event offers insightful technical discussions, knowledge acquisition from industry experts, and collaborative brainstorming with sector leaders to support our planning for the years ahead.”

ON&T Managing Editor Ed Freeman commented: “As long-time supporters of Oceanology International, we are excited to explore new ways to leverage each other’s expertise and resources to create something new and compelling that puts marine and ocean ICT at the forefront. We’ll be delivering insights and articles from the exhibitor base, sure to energize our readership. You will be able to find us on stand R201 during Oi24.”

Oceanology International, and its co-located event OceanICT, powered by ON&T, takes place at London’s ExCeL from 12th to 14th March this year and is expected to bring 7,500+ attendees and 450+ exhibitors from 80+ countries, with 100+ companies expected to conduct product or service launch activity in 2024. Thousands of international industry buyers, influencers, and professionals will come together once again for the chance to benefit from the unparalleled global marketplace, forum and networking opportunity.

More information about OceanICT is available here. To stay updated on Oceanology International 2024, please visit www.oceanologyinternational. com.