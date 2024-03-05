Ocean Technologies Group Acquires Danish Software Company DanDocs

[By: Ocean Technologies Group]

Ocean Technologies Group (OTG), the leading global provider of Human Capital Management solutions for the maritime industry, has acquired Danish software company DanDocs.

Through its flagship digital MarineRegulations portal, DanDocs provides the world’s most comprehensive collection of relevant marine rules and regulations on shore or onboard.

The digital platform comprises smart features that help users navigate vital documentation saving time, minimising risks and ensuring that ship operators are constantly updated and notified with the latest regulatory information.

The decision to acquire DanDocs aligns with OTG’s strategic vision to empower maritime teams at sea and ashore. Regulation is core to ship operations and navigating them successfully is integral to safe working practices and achieving operational excellence. By integrating a business with such specialised expertise in regulations, OTG will be able to provide even greater value to its customers worldwide.

Adding MarineRegulations to their portfolio ensures OTG can offer its customers immediate access to value-added software and services and benefit over time from the integration of these obviously complimentary capabilities to strengthen their compliance.

Equally, existing DanDocs clients will be able to take advantage of the considerable resource and global reach of OTG as the market leader in its field. This will provide them with more support, more local touchpoints and continued evolution and innovation of the MarineRegulations product to meet their on-going needs.

Commenting on the acquisition, OTG CEO Thomas Zanzinger expressed his excitement about the synergy between the two companies, "This acquisition is a natural progression for us. Our entire business revolves around compliance with maritime regulations, and adding a specialist solution and expertise in that specific field greatly enhances our ability to meet our customers' evolving needs."

DanDocs founder Ronni Palmqvist brings 14 years’ worth of experience to the OTG team with an extensive background as a Compliance and Technical Director in the marine industry.

His dedication to improving the level of regulatory compliance in the maritime industry has led DanDocs to being increasingly recognised as a proven solution for ship owners and ship managers to help meet their compliance goals. The quality of the product, service and customer experience is proving to be a differentiator that is driving growth.

Outlining why he sold DanDocs to OTG, founder Ronni Palmqvist said, “I think we have found the right home at the perfect time as the business needed investment to take it to the next level. I am fully onboard with OTG’s vision of empowering its clients through its suite of software solutions developed to improve ship safety, minimise risk and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.”