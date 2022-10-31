Northern Xplorer Chooses DNV to Build First Zero-Emission Cruise Ship

Photos: Multi Maritime/Sverre Hjørnevik

Industry-leading classification society will be responsible for newbuilding supervision and classification of Northern Xplorer (NX)’s inaugural vessel scheduled for delivery by 2026, as well as collaborating with Norwegian flag and technology providers on the enhancement of rules and standards for safe operation of hydrogen-powered passenger ships.

“I am very pleased DNV is joining us on this project given their competence and insight as a leading classification society. Their experience in developing new rules and standards for hybrid and fully electric vessels is unrivalled and makes them the best partner to have as we continue on our mission to build a hydrogen-fuelled cruise ship,” said Northern Xplorer CEO Rolf André Sandvik.

“Safety and quality are our top priorities. DNV’s participation will assure the integrity of our operations both for investors and future passengers,” he added.

Paal Johansen, Senior Vice President & Global Cruise Ship Director, DNV Maritime, commented: “We are looking forward to working with the NX team and the shipbuilder. Their zero-emission cruise concept represents a new paradigm for the industry that we’re proud to be part of bringing out into the world. Future-oriented collaborative projects like this are extremely important to accelerate decarbonisation not only for the cruise sector, but for the maritime industry as a whole.”

DNV will be engaged during construction and commissioning to verify that its design and structures are fully in compliance with flag and international mandatory requirements, as the basis for obtaining and retaining all necessary certificates for safe operations. This engagement also includes plan approval of all the ship’s main drawings, as well as hull, machinery, vessel systems and equipment installations.

Having carefully evaluated quotations from shipbuilders both in Europe and Asia, NX signed a letter of intent for the construction of its first vessel with Portuguese shipbuilder West Sea during the SMM trade fair in Hamburg in September.

Designed by naval architects Multi Maritime AS in Førde, Norway, the 250-passenger ship features ABB’s fully electric propulsion system, including the battery and hydrogen fuel-cell technology that will enable to it to sail emissions-free in the Norwegian fjords and further afield as the green shift takes root.

