Northern Lights Partners with MAN Engines & Components

[By: Northern Lights]

Northern Lights is excited to announce our new partnership with MAN Engines & Components. On June 30th 2021, we acquired MAN Engines West Coast distributor Rabaul Diesel Inc (RDI).

For over 60 years we have remained the premier manufacturer of high-quality marine solutions and power production. With an emphasis on reliability, durability and simplicity, our products are engineered to stand up against the unforgiving nature of the marine environment. This partnership with MAN is a great addition to our current family of products including Northern Lights marine generators, Technicold air conditioning, refrigeration, ice machines & Lugger propulsion engines.

Also headquartered in Seattle, WA we will build on RDI’s success and operate under Northern Lights Power and Energy for the Western US and Canada. This new, separate division will offer MAN diesel and gas engines as well as spare parts for power and marine applications. We look forward to this new endeavor to deliver our Northern Lights customers with the best choices in marine power.

