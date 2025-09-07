NAWE Calls for Expansion of Capital Construction Fund in NDAA

[By: National Association of Waterfront Employers]

The National Association of Waterfront Employers (NAWE) is calling on Congress to include the bipartisan “Strengthening American Maritime Dominance Act” (H.R. 3842) in the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). This critical measure would expand the Capital Construction Fund (CCF) to allow U.S. marine terminal operators (MTOs) to upgrade critical cargo handling equipment—modernizing port infrastructure at no cost to taxpayers.

With operations at 16 of the 17 U.S. defense strategic seaports, NAWE member companies are vital to the nation’s strategic sealift. Including this proposal in the NDAA will not only modernize critical port infrastructure but also allow the industry to safely and securely transition away from cargo handling equipment produced in China.

“Ports and the marine terminal companies that operate at our ports are the backbone of our supply chain and economy. Expanding the CCF will ensure that private marine terminal operators can reinvest in safer, cleaner, and more efficient equipment—strengthening America’s ports, boosting domestic manufacturing, and enhancing national security,” said NAWE President Carl Bentzel.

Under the proposed expansion, private MTOs could defer taxes and reinvest those funds into new or replacement cargo handling equipment. The legislation includes strong Buy America provisions and bans the purchase of equipment manufactured in China using CCF funds, ensuring investments support U.S. jobs, industry, and workforce safety.

Modernizing port infrastructure is critical to preventing future supply chain disruptions–like those seen during the COVID-19 crisis—and to ensuring a responsive delivery system that sustains U.S. military operations abroad. Allowing private reinvestment through the CCF will stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and support resilient trade operations without additional taxpayer burden.

NAWE recently outlined its support for the legislation in a letter to House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee leaders. That letter can be found here.