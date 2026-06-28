Nassau Cruise Port Hits Historic One-Day High with 33,254 Cruise Guests

[By Nassau Cruise Port]

Nassau Cruise Port (NCP) set a new single-day passenger record on June 8, 2026, welcoming 33,254 cruise passengers. This impressive milestone surpasses the 33,000-passenger benchmark and represents a major moment for the port, the City of Nassau, and The Bahamas’ cruise tourism sector.

The record day was driven by six cruise ships in port: Oasis of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, Caribbean Princess, and Disney Fantasy, demonstrating strong multi-cruise line activity.

The milestone exceeds the previous one-day passenger record of 30,538 passengers, set on March 11, 2025, by 2,716 passengers, representing an increase of approximately 8.9%. The result also surpassed the 33,000-passenger threshold by 254 passengers, demonstrating the port’s continued ability to accommodate high-volume cruise days while supporting efficient operations and a positive guest experience.

“This is a proud and meaningful achievement for Nassau Cruise Port and for The Bahamas,” said Mike Maura, Jr., CEO & Director of Nassau Cruise Port. “The 33,000-passenger mark was an important benchmark for us, and reaching 33,254 guests in a single day reflects the strength of Nassau as a cruise destination, the confidence of our cruise line partners, and the dedication of the teams and stakeholders who support the visitor experience here. We share this accomplishment with the many tour operators, artisans, retailers, transportation providers, entertainers, downtown businesses, and tourism partners who work tirelessly to welcome our guests and introduce them to what makes The Bahamas so special.”

The achievement comes as Nassau Cruise Port has also been nominated for Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Port 2026 in the World Travel Awards, further underscoring Nassau’s growing recognition as a premier cruise destination. Nassau Cruise Port was previously named Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Port in 2008 and has continued to earn regional recognition through successive nominations.

The record-setting day reflects the continued growth of cruise tourism in Nassau and the benefits of ongoing investment by NCP in port capacity, operational efficiency, guest amenities, and improved connectivity to downtown Nassau.

“This milestone is not only about volume,” Maura continued. “It represents economic opportunity across the destination. High-performing cruise days support retailers, restaurants, tour operators, transportation providers, attractions, artisans, entertainers, and a wide range of other Bahamian businesses that benefit from cruise passenger activity.”

Nassau Cruise Port continues to work with its partners to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading cruise destinations while ensuring that growth supports broader economic participation and a high-quality guest experience.

