Mustang Survival Expands Innovation Team & Lab, Using AI to Advance Safety

[By: Mustang Survival]

Mustang Survival, part of Wing Group, is expanding its research and development capabilities through a newly formed R&D and Advanced Concepts team with investments in state-of-the-art testing, AI-driven analytics, and global collaborations. Built on decades of problem-solving in the harshest conditions, the company is accelerating the entire cycle — from early-stage research and user engagement, through identifying needs and defining problems, to concept development and commercialization — reinforcing its role as a pioneer in marine safety innovation.

From military operations and public-safety agencies to industrial sectors and recreational communities such as sailing, paddling, and fishing—Mustang Survival’s heritage includes category defining solutions like the original Floater® Coat, the RATIS™ system and the award-winning Atlas Life Jacket and Elite PFD.

As part of this effort, the company has expanded their on-site laboratory to simulate extreme environments more effectively, enhancing fire-resistance and cold-immersion testing—accelerating learning cycles from concept to commercialization within the Waterlife Studio.

“A big unknown piece is how materials behave at different temperatures. Being able to understand these shifts allows us to best address solutions around mobility, insulation, and inflation,” said Jill Davidson, Director R&D and Advanced Concepts, Mustang Survival.

Additionally, as part of Wing Group’s broader initiative, the team is applying AI and advanced analytics to accelerate insights from testing and improve material evaluation—supporting faster iteration and more reliable outcomes across programs.

To deepen its research pipeline, Mustang Survival has expanded collaborations with universities across Canada and strengthened relationships with third-party laboratories locally and globally. The team has also secured government funding to advance research and intellectual property development, creating further opportunities for patents.

“By increasing our commitment to R&D and Advanced Concepts, we are dedicated to a long-term, sustainable solution to the problems that our core users face, ensuring Mustang Survival stays on the leading edge of defining innovation within our market and categories,” said Kenny Ballard, President, Mustang Survival.

By investing in people, processes, and partnerships—and by testing directly in real-world conditions—Mustang Survival is extending their solutions-driven heritage while building a stronger foundation for future advancements in marine safety.