Multi-cultural Menu for Crew Members is Essential to Keep Them Happy

[By: Mental Health Support Solutions]

Crews are in danger of walking out and striking if companies do not ensure they are provided with traditional meals from their home countries, says Mental Health Support Solutions (MHSS).

The leading mental health support service, a member of the OneCare Group, has expressed concerns over the crucial need for a fully diverse menu for multi-cultural crews, following an incident where crew members declared they would go on strike if they did not receive more choice over their meals.

Clinical Psychologist and CEO at MHSS, Charles Watkins said: “Reports of crew members walking out or going on strike due to a lack of choice over their meals is extremely concerning.

“In an increasingly multi-cultural shipping industry, crew members come from many different backgrounds and it is essential they are provided with their own traditional cuisines. Food can be a big driver for mental health and can really help boost seafarers’ morale and mental health, so it is essential shipping companies ensure this is a priority for crews.”

MHSS says the brain requires specific nutrients to function optimally and dietary choices can have a significant impact on mental wellbeing, so it is essential they have access to not only a variety of cuisines, but also a choice of tasty and nutritional meals.

Leading catering management provider MCTC, which offers the full spectrum of catering management services, says although it is a huge challenge for crews to ensure traditional cuisines for all different nationalities, it is crucial for seafarers to have access to meals that remind them of home.

MCTC offers training courses in a number of cuisines, including Indian, Filipino, Asian and European, and it encourages the crew members it works with to attend the courses, as well as health and nutrition webinars and conferences.

When constructing a weekly menu for a vessel or fleet, MCTC takes into consideration the different nationalities on the vessel, explained Culinary Training Consultant, Costas Georgakoudes. While it aims to include as many recipes as possible that are loved by the crew members, it also respects the ethnic preferences of the seafarers.

As well as the challenge of ensuring all cooks are provided with the necessary skills and knowledge to provide a range of cuisines onboard, the provision of some ethnic items can prove challenging in certain ports, MCTC said.

Chief Cooks working with the catering management company are also encouraged to always ask for feedback from crew members. They can also adapt menus via MCTC’s online Learning Management System (LMS) ESTIA, as necessary, and the team of nutritional experts aim to provide alternative recipes to avoid repetition and boredom of meals.

MCTC has also implemented a signature dish initiative which is a culinary creation that uniquely identifies a specific company. The dish is an innovative interpretation of a classic interpretation recipe or a completely original concept that highlights the company’s history, geography, and the different ethnicities of the current members of the company.



Health and Wellbeing Consultant/Dietitian Nutritionist at MCTC, Nichole Stylianou said: “Crew members come from diverse and multi-national backgrounds with very different food preferences. We need to respect and support their cultural heritage through providing menus that will satisfy everyone onboard. One of the main factors in ensuring happy and satisfied seafarers is providing good and healthy food, and cultural dishes they love.

“Not being able to enjoy the food you would normally have at home is associated with negative feelings and can really affect a person’s mental health. Traditional recipes from a seafarer’s home country can evoke happy memories, help connect them with their crewmates as they discuss the food and memories of home; and is a way of celebrating each other’s heritage and understanding different backgrounds.”