Med Marine Successfully Delivers MED-A2575 RAmparts 2500-W Series Tugboat

[By: Med Marine]

Med Marine, a leading provider of top-tier tugboats and workboats, proudly announces the successful delivery of the MED-A2575 series Robert Allan RAstar 2500-W design tugboat to Smit Lamnalco. The vessel, named as "VB AHMOSE" is equipped with advanced features that exemplify operational versatility, making it an optimal choice for terminal escort and harbor towage operations. Additionally, the tugboat is outfitted with state-of-the-art fire-fighting systems, ensuring safety in all operational circumstances.

Smit Lamnalco's selection of Med Marine's unit underscores the vessel's outstanding operational capabilities, solidifying its status as an ideal solution for a range of maritime activities. The "VB AHMOSE" is set to embark on its maiden voyage to its designated home in Egypt.

Melis Üçüncü, Sales Director at Med Marine, expressed enthusiasm regarding the collaboration with Smit Lamnalco. Ms. Melis Üçüncü stated, "We are exceptionally thrilled about the opportunity to construct this compact vessel for Smit Lamnalco and are honored to have them as our esteemed business partner. This successful delivery underscores our unwavering commitment to providing our clients with reliable and innovative maritime solutions."

Med Marine remains dedicated to advancing the maritime industry through cutting-edge technology and superior craftsmanship, and looks forward to continued success in partnership with Smit Lamnalco.

Technical specifications of the tugboat:

Length: 25,2 m

Breadth: 12 m

Depth: 4,60m

Draft: 5,75 m

Crew: 7 people

Bollard Pull: 75 tons

Speed: 12 Knots