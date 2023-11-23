Med Marine & OMMP Sign Significant Contract for 6 Azimuth Stern Drive Tugs

[By: Med Marine]

Med Marine, a leading shipbuilder with a perfect track record in the maritime industry, is proud to announce the signing of a significant contract with OMMP for the construction of six state-of-the-art azimuth stern drive tugs. The momentous contract signing took place at the OMMP headquarters in Tunisia in November 2023, marking a promising partnership between the two industry giants.

OMMP, having launched a competitive tender process, selected Med Marine as the trusted partner for the construction of these crucial vessels. Med Marine's commitment to professionalism in the tugboat building sector and its exceptional ability to deliver turnkey vessels were key factors that influenced OMMP's decision. This contract will signify the beginning of a fruitful and enduring collaboration between OMMP and Med Marine.

The six azimuth stern drive tugs, each boasting a substantial 28-meter length and an impressive 60-ton traction force, are designed by the renowned Robert Allan design team belonging to RAstar 2800 series.These vessels represent the cutting edge of maritime technology, offering powerful and reliable performance in various towing and harbor operations for OMMP.

Med Marine’s C.E.O. Mr. Hakan ?en expressed profound gratitude, stating, "We are deeply honored to have won this tender. Med Marine's selection reflects our dedication to excellence in the tugboat building sector. OMMP's trust in us is a testament to our professionalism and commitment to delivering exceptional vessels. We are fully committed to meeting and exceeding the demands and expectations of our esteemed customer, OMMP."

This collaboration between Med Marine and OMMP holds great promise for the maritime industry and marks a significant step forward in the pursuit of excellence in tugboat construction and maritime operations. Med Marine is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and is poised to deliver these six azimuth stern drive tugs with the highest standards of quality and precision.