Massachusetts Maritime Academy Ranks #1 for Top Value

BUZZARDS BAY, MA, ISSUED OCTOBER 6, 2022…Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA; www.maritime.edu), a top-ranked public university with undergraduate degree programs focusing on science, engineering, technology, math, and business that blend academics and experiential learning, proudly announces that it has been ranked #1 out of 181 regional universities for Top Value by US News & World Report.

The Academy also placed #9 in the Regional Universities – North Best Colleges for Veterans category and #22 overall in Regional Universities – North by the US News & World Report.

The 2022-2023 rankings were calculated using 17 key measures of academic quality, including graduation and retention rates, graduation rate performance, reputation, and financial resources for students.

This most recent honor comes after the announcement that MMA has been named to the Forbes 2022 America’s Top Colleges list. Earlier this year, the Academy was ranked #1 in the Northeast category of the 2022 Washington Monthly College “Best Bang for the Buck ” Rankings and placed #4 of the 25 Best Colleges in the U.S. by the personal finance website Money.

“Our commitment to providing an outstanding and affordable learning experience is certainly being noticed,” said Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald, USMS, president of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. “It’s particularly rewarding to appear in the #1 spot in the top value category on the prestigious US News & World Report list.”



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.