Maritime Partners Adds M/V Ann Nash to Fleet

[By: Laborde Products]

Maritime Partners has added the M/V Ann Nash to its growing fleet. Built by FMT Shipyard & Repair in Harvey, Louisiana, the vessel continues the successful working relationship between Maritime Partners, FMT Shipyard & Repair, and Laborde Products in delivering dependable towboats for inland marine service.

The M/V Ann Nash measures 52.5 feet in length overall with a 19.6-foot beam and a 3.3-foot draft. The vessel is configured with a twin-screw propulsion system powered by two Mitsubishi S6R2 Tier 3 engines, each rated at 803 horsepower at 1,400 RPM, for a combined 1,600 horsepower. The build also includes two 65kW generator sets supplied by Laborde Products, supporting the vessel's onboard electrical systems.

The M/V Ann Nash is the fourth vessel FMT Shipyard & Repair has delivered to Maritime Partners, following the M/V Deirdre Ann, M/V Beth Williams, and M/V Lulu Hamilton. The continued partnership reflects a shared commitment to building dependable, purpose-built towboats that support the evolving needs of the inland marine industry.

"Each new vessel gives us another opportunity to build on a process that has worked well for our team," said Chris Miller, Director of Newbuild Programs at Maritime Partners. "Continuing to work with experienced partners helps us maintain consistency throughout our newbuild program while delivering dependable vessels for our fleet."

Laborde Products supplied the Mitsubishi propulsion package and generator sets, working closely with both Maritime Partners and FMT Shipyard & Repair from application through delivery. The Mitsubishi S6R2 platform continues to provide dependable performance and straightforward operation for demanding inland towing applications.

"Successful vessel deliveries are built on strong collaboration from application through delivery," said Bradley Matte, Gulf Coast Territory Sales Manager at Laborde Products. "Working closely with both Maritime Partners and FMT Shipyard & Repair helped ensure the propulsion package met the vessel's operational requirements from day one. We're proud to be part of another successful addition to Maritime Partners' fleet."