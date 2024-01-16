Maritime Connectivity Leader, AST, Given Intellian OneWeb Certification

[By: Applied Satellite Technology Ltd.]

Applied Satellite Technology Ltd (AST) has officially been awarded the Intellian OneWeb Certification, authorising the company to carry out installations of Intellian parabolic antennas. This significant milestone solidifies AST's position as a leader in providing seamless maritime connectivity solutions.

The certification, issued by Intellian, a leading provider of satellite communication and antenna systems, underscores AST's commitment to offering cutting-edge solutions to its maritime clientele. With this accreditation, AST is now authorised to install and maintain Intellian's state-of-the-art parabolic antennas, further enhancing the company's ability to meet the evolving communication needs of the maritime industry.

AST is empowered to further support the industry by offering certified training for Intellian OneWeb solutions, covering all modules including installation, commissioning, troubleshooting and certification. This capability allows AST to share expertise and knowledge with other professionals in the field. By adding this product to their growing training hub, AST aims to facilitate the broader adoption of advanced communication solutions within the maritime sector, fostering a community of skilled technicians equipped to meet the evolving demands of maritime connectivity.

The certification process involved rigorous testing and validation of AST's technical expertise in installing and maintaining Intellian's parabolic antennas. With successful completion of the certification, AST can now offer its customers a wider range of solutions, ensuring optimal performance and reliability for maritime satellite communications.

Commenting on the certification, Jonathon Lee, Business Development Manager and OneWeb Lead at AST, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating,

We are delighted to receive Intellian OneWeb certification, as it signifies our commitment to delivering top-tier connectivity solutions to our maritime customers and ensuring we provide industry-leading training. This enhances our capabilities and enables us to provide the latest in parabolic antenna technology to the global maritime community.