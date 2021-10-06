MACN and INSA Launch Regional Maritime Anti-Corruption Initiative

[By: MACN]

The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN), the Indian National Shipowners Association (INSA), and the UN Global Compact Networks in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh have announced the launch of a new regional maritime anti-corruption Collective Action Initiative. The project, which is supported by the Siemens Integrity Initiative, will enable MACN to expand its Collective Action methodology to Pakistan and Bangladesh and deepens MACN’s ongoing engagement in India, building the capacity to report, prevent, and mitigate corruption through Collective Action.

“Building a culture of integrity through Collective Action and public-private partnerships will enable us to provide anti-corruption tools to strengthen compliance and training to seafarers. INSA and MACN will promote corruption prevention in the maritime industry and contribute to a more conducive business environment across the region - to the benefit of all in society” says Anil Devli, CEO of the Indian National Shipowners Association.

The project will provide integrity training to the next generation of seafarers as well as public officials interacting with the shipping industry. It will also equip maritime professionals and companies in the region with innovative, streamlined, and community-driven compliance tools. MACN’s successful Anti-Corruption HelpDesk, which has helped resolve corruption incidents in Ukraine and Nigeria, will also be implemented in India.

“The MACN HelpDesk has proven to be an effective mechanism to ensure adherence to established procedures and resolve potential corruption cases. It provides a specific pathway to establish dialogue with authorities when there are irregularities in vessel clearances procedures.” says Cecilia Müller Torbrand, CEO of MACN.

This is a regional initiative made possible through a new collaboration between MACN and the UN Global Compact Networks in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. UNGC will bring their unique convening power as well as an understanding of the national private sector and the integrity challenges at hand. Regional coordination and cross-learning between the three countries will be an important success factor of the project.

“Through this unique regional initiative, we are combining the local knowledge and implementation capacity from UNGC across the South Asia region. The partnership between MACN and UNGC will allow us to mobilize the business and public sector at both the international and national level to successfully take collective action against maritime sector corruption” says Shabnam Siddiqui, Executive Director at UN Global Compact Local Networks

This project is one of eight additional projects funded under the Golden Stretch Round of the Siemens Integrity initiative to drive and support clean markets and will be implemented over a period of three years. Initially launched in 2010, the initiative has a volume of more than US$100 million. The new projects will enhance the initiative’s portfolio to reach a total of 85 projects in over 50 countries and increase its committed funding to nearly US$120 million.



