Laborde Products Expands Geographic Reach with New Facility in Paducah, KY

[By: Laborde Products]

Laborde Products is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest operational facility in Paducah, Kentucky. This strategic move enhances our capacity to provide parts and service support for Mitsubishi engines and other power products to the upriver market, while solidifying our commitment to inland river waterways.

The new Paducah operational facility marks a significant milestone in Laborde Products' mission to boost customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. By establishing a presence in the upriver market, we can offer faster response times, improved accessibility, and a more robust supply chain for our operators. This expansion fortifies our commitment to delivering high-quality service and support to our customers.

"We are excited to open our new facility in Paducah," said Brian Laborde, CEO and President of Laborde Products. "This expansion underscores our dedication to meeting the growing needs of markets along inland river waterways. Our new location will significantly enhance our ability to provide timely and efficient service and parts support, reinforcing our commitment to excellence in the marine engine industry."

Laborde Products has earned a reputation for providing reliable power solutions and exceptional customer service. The Paducah office will serve as a central hub for parts distribution, technical support, and service coordination, ensuring our customers receive top-tier support for their Mitsubishi engines and other Laborde power products.

With this new office, Laborde Products continues to expand its regional presence and capabilities, offering unparalleled support to our customers. We look forward to delivering the same dedication and excellence that have defined Laborde Products for years.

For more information about Laborde Products and our new Paducah office, please visit our website at labordeproducts.com.