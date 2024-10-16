KR New Report on Safe Maritime Transport of Electric Vehicles on PCTCs

[By: Korean Register[

KR (Korean Register) has published a report on the safe maritime transport of electric vehicles on Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTC).

Electric vehicle fires are known to be difficult to extinguish completely once they occur. This is particularly concerning for PCTCs, which transport a large number of vehicles, including electric vehicles, as a fire could lead to a major accident. To address these concerns, KR held a HAZID (Hazard Identification) workshop earlier this year, inviting experts from various fields, including PCTC operators, shipyards, and the National Fire Research Institute, to discuss fire safety management of electric vehicles transported by PCTCs.

The newly published report compiles expert opinions from the HAZID workshop and outlines the fire hazards associated with electric vehicles on PCTCs. It provides a comprehensive review of recommendations to consider during ship construction and operation, aiming to enhance fire safety for electric vehicles transported on PCTCs.

KIM Yeontae, Executive Vice President of KR’s Technical Division, commented, “We expect this report to serve as a valuable guideline for PCTC operators and shipyards. KR will continue to provide technical services to support the safe construction and operation of ships.”