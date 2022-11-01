JAX LNG Welcomes NYK Line Sakura Leader to Jacksonville

[By: JAX LNG]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – October 27, 2022 – JAX LNG, a small-scale LNG facility specializing in both on-road and marine-loading LNG solutions near the St. Johns River, recently welcomed NYK LINE’s Sakura Leader for the ship’s inaugural call to Jacksonville. Sakura Leader offloaded cargo at the Jacksonville Port Authority’s (JAXPORT) Talleyrand Marine Terminal where JAX LNG completed its first ship-to-ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering of Sakura Leader.

Crews loaded approximately 800 metric tons of LNG from North America’s largest LNG bunker barge—the Clean Canaveral, owned by Polaris New Energy. This occasion marks the first time NYK LINE deployed Sakura Leader to the U.S. East Coast from Japan and was the first time the vessel received LNG bunkering in the United States.

JAX LNG is the only supplier in North America with access to two Jones Act LNG bunker barges—the Clean Canaveral and the Clean Jacksonville—giving JAX LNG the ability to serve a wide variety of customers. In preparation for this bunkering, JAX LNG worked closely with Polaris New Energy to charter the Clean Canaveral, as well as with TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico for the possible use of the Clean Jacksonville, while working closely with U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville to confirm the compatibility of both LNG bunker vessels during all potential cargo loading conditions.

“We are honored to have earned the trust and confidence to fuel Sakura Leader and to demonstrate our unique ability to serve NYK LINE,” said Roger Williams, Manager of JAX LNG and VP of Commercial LNG and Gas Development at BHE GT&S, the parent company of Pivotal LNG, which shares ownership of JAX LNG with Northstar Midstream. Tim Casey, SVP of Polaris New Energy and also a Manager of JAX LNG, commented that, “The crews of Sakura Leader and the Clean Canaveral worked well together to ensure the safe and efficient transfer of LNG. We look forward to continuing to serve NYK LINE’s LNG needs.”

Located in the heart of the U.S. Southeast, JAXPORT is the only U.S. East Coast port offering on-dock and near-dock LNG fueling capabilities. The port is one of the nation’s top vehicle-handling ports and is home to four LNG-powered cargo ships operating between Jacksonville and Puerto Rico.

