INTERCARGO Stresses its Commitment to MARPOL on World Maritime Day

[By: INTERCARGO]

As the global shipping industry today celebrates World Maritime Day with its central theme of “MARPOL at 50”, the International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners (INTERCARGO) has stressed its commitment to the full implementation of MARPOL regulations onboard dry bulk carriers.



Introduced in 1973, The International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) is the main international convention covering prevention of pollution of the marine environment by ships from operational or accidental causes.



INTERCARGO is committed to international efforts to protect our marine environments. The dry bulk sector is arguably the most efficient cargo carriage mode on earth. INTERCARGO members are expected to fully comply with global environmental and anti-pollution regulations and go beyond them by adopting best practices and demonstrating operational excellence in setting the standards for industry-wide environmental protection.



Actively participating at the International Maritime Organization, where it has held NGO status since the early 1990s, INTERCARGO is at the heart of global efforts to create a safe, efficient, high quality and environmentally friendly shipping industry.



For an overview of INTERCARGO’s work in relation to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), please watch our Association’s videos on “Dry Bulk Shipping: Sustainably serving the world’s essential needs."

