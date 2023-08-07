Infineum Appoints World Fuel Services as Global Distributor for Marine Fuel

[By: World Fuel Services]

Specialty chemicals company Infineum announces that they have entered into a strategic agreement with World Fuel Services. Effective immediately, World Fuel Services will act as global distributor for Infineum’s Marine Fuel Additives product line.

On announcing the agreement, Andrea Ghione, Marine Venture Manager at Infineum commented: “At Infineum our purpose is to create a sustainable future through innovative chemistry. Our Marine Fuel Additives portfolio is designed to deliver fuel efficiency, GHG emissions reduction and onboard operability solutions to the shipping industry. This collaboration with World Fuel Services will support the industry’s decarbonisation efforts, and we are confident that the partnership will deliver outstanding quality and exceptional customer service. Customers will also benefit from a strong logistics footprint starting in Singapore and expanding to ports around the world.”



“This is an important agreement that will be beneficial to maritime customers by expanding the availability of Infineum’s Marine Fuel Additives product range. Both companies share the same commitment to sustainability and to decarbonised shipping operations. We are, therefore, extremely pleased to enter into this agreement and look forward to a close working relationship,” said Mark Tamsitt, Senior Vice President, Marine at World Fuel Services.

