Inchcape Shipping Services Announces Partnership with Acquera Group

Grant Holmes – VP Cruise and Superyacht Sector

[By: Inchcape Shipping Services]

Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS), a leading provider of marine services globally since 1847, is delighted to announce a new chapter in its evolution through an exclusive partnership with Acquera Group, a renowned yachting group, to oversee yacht operations across the Middle East.



The strategic partnership with Acquera Group, a trailblazing global yacht agency, marks a significant milestone for Inchcape as it transitions into the yachting sector. The collaboration brings together Inchcape's extensive expertise in commercial shipping and Acquera's exceptional agency services, providing a best-in-class agency to cater to superyacht owners and operators across the Middle East region.



Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Enhanced Technology Integration: As part of this partnership, Acquera Middle East, the dedicated entity for the Middle East region, will leverage AYPRO, Acquera's innovative ERP operational platform. This cutting- edge technology will enable streamlining of processes and enhanced efficiency, serving as a one-point remittance center for clients to manage their yacht-related affairs seamlessly. Digital Advancements with Acquera Pro: Acquera Pro, the cutting-edge application developed by Acquera, will extend its services to the Middle East region. Through this app, yacht owners and operators can enjoy seamless paperless operations while exploring the unique charms and attractions of various territories with automatic yachting itineraries, enriching the overall yachting experience. 3. Dubai as Headquarters: The bustling metropolis of Dubai has been selected as the epicenter for Acquera Middle East's operations. This strategic location positions Acquera to cater to the growing demand for yacht services in the region. 4. Introduction of Mr. Thanura Dissanayake as Operations Manager: Acquera Middle East is proud to welcome Mr. Thanura Dissanayake as the Operations Manager to spearhead yacht operations in the Middle East. With his wealth of experience and industry knowledge, Mr. Dissanayake is ideally positioned to lead the team and uphold Acquera's commitment to excellence. Comprehensive Regional Coverage: Acquera Middle East will function as the central hub, overseeing local operations in multiple key territories including Egypt, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Emirates, Qatar, and Bahrain. This comprehensive regional coverage ensures a seamless and efficient service network for yacht owners and operators.

Grant Holmes, Global VP Cruise and Superyacht Sector at Inchcape Shipping Services, expressed excitement about expanding into the superyacht arena by partnering with Acquera to develop a best-in-class agency. He added, "We are confident that our collaboration with Acquera will deliver exceptional services to superyacht owners and operators across the Middle East region."



Discover the future of yacht agency with Inchcape Shipping Services and Acquera Yachting, where innovation, excellence, and a passion for the sea converge to redefine the yachting experience. For more information about this partnership and our comprehensive range of marine services, please visit www.iss-shipping.com.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.