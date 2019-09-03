IEC Partners with Lars Thrane to Boost Satcom Solutions for Fishing

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-03 21:58:01

Satellite communications specialist IEC Telecom has extended its portfolio through an exciting new partnership with specialist satcoms manufacturer Lars Thrane.



IEC Telecom is now an official distributor of the LT-3100 Iridium satellite phone in Norway and will unveil its new product range during the premier shipping industry event BlueFish in Ålesund, Norway from September 3 - 5 2019.



“We are heavily committed to the Scandinavian market and pleased to partner with Lars Thrane as distributors in Norway. We hope to have a long and fruitful journey together,” said Alf Stian Mauritz, Vice President – Business Development, IEC Telecom Group.



Specially designed for the professional market and built to withstand rough sea environments, the LT-3100 satellite communications system is a maritime xed satellite phone that is ideal for fishing and sailing vessels.



“It is a small and neat product which is ideal for installation on smaller vessels,” explained Mr Mauritz. “We are already fitting it to fishing and sailing vessels and are excited to be officially unveiling it at BlueFish as part of our comprehensive communications portfolio.”



IEC Telecom is a partner of Iridium and able to supply satcom solutions using the range of Iridium services, including the new truly-global Iridium CertusSM network.



Requiring no yearly maintenance thanks to a built-in webserver, the LT-3100 system provides voice, data, SMS, vessel tracking, and more services from Iridium at competitive airtime charges. With a high-performance GNSS/GPS receiver, the LT-3100 is the perfect communications system especially suitable for deep sea, fishing and workboats.



Alesund has long been renowned as the fishing capital of the Norwegian region and, with IEC’s strong commitment to the Scandinavian fishing industry, is the perfect setting to announce this important new partnership. Visit us on stand number 921.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.