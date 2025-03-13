Hanwha Aerospace Receives DNV AIP Certification on Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Global Authority DNV Validates Top-Tier Safety and Performance Standards

Second Major Certification Following Korean Register Approval Last Year

Company Positioned to Advance Zero-Carbon Maritime Propulsion Technology

Hanwha Aerospace announces that it has received Approval in Principle (AIP) certification from DNV for its 200kW hydrogen fuel cell system designed for maritime applications, marking a significant milestone in the company's official entry into the eco-friendly zero-carbon vessel market. This achievement follows the company's development of the world's first liquid-cooled Energy Storage System (ESS) late last year, securing consecutive world-class zero-carbon power solutions.

The certification ceremony took place on the 12th at Hanwha Aerospace's R&D Center in Pangyo, with Executive Director Dong-jo Oh of Hanwha Aerospace and Vice President Sung-ho Shin of DNV in attendance, the company announced on the 13th.

AIP certification verifies the safety and compliance with international regulations of new technologies applied to ships and materials during the basic design phase. This rigorous evaluation process ensures that innovative marine technologies meet the highest standards of safety and performance before implementation.

"This certification from DNV validates our hydrogen fuel cell technology at the highest global standards for safety and performance," said Dong-jo Oh, Executive Director of Hanwha Aerospace. "We will leverage our eco-friendly marine solution technologies to continuously collaborate with Hanwha Ocean in targeting the global zero-carbon vessel market, helping the maritime industry achieve significant reductions in carbon emissions."

This latest certification builds upon Hanwha Aerospace's previous success in obtaining AIP certification from the Korean Register of Shipping (KR) last year. With validation now from both KR and DNV, Hanwha Aerospace is positioned to begin full-scale marketing and sales of its maritime hydrogen fuel cells in the global market.

With this certification, Hanwha Aerospace is positioned to secure type approval for its Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) technology, strengthening its competitiveness in the zero-carbon propulsion systems market. The company plans to further develop and commercialize this technology for various marine vessels, from commercial ships to specialized maritime applications.

