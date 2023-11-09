Guyana Local Content Certification, Bolstering Genesis Marine Leadership

[By: Genesis Marine Guyana Inc.]

Genesis Marine Guyana Inc., announces today its Local Content Certification in Guyana. The passed local content Act stipulates that a company looking to win contracts in the Oil and gas sector must have a Local Content Certificate to operate in Guyana.

Following the establishment of Guyana´s Local Content Act, companies started adjusting so they could get onto the register.

In the context of Guyana´s ascent on the global energy scene, Genesis Marine Guyana Inc, is ready for open and full-fledged participation in that process. The Local Content Certificate granted along with Genesis Marine´s long-standing expertise in the Marine and Ships´ services will certainly consolidate its operations in Guyana.

Undoubtedly, the Local Content Certification is a major breakthrough achieved. Ships Owners and relevant stakeholders will have stouch support from Genesis Marine Guyana Inc, top-notch service and vast know-how in business.