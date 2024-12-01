Green Marine International Announces Appointment of New European Directors

[By: Green Marine International]

Green Marine International is pleased to announce the appointment of three new European directors from Green Marine Europe to its Board of Directors.

The twelve-member Board of Directors now includes executives from North American and European companies, highlighting the global and multi-sector aspects of the organization. The three senior executives from Green Marine Europe certified participants joining the nine North American directors elected last May are:

Anne-Sophie Cochelin, Vice President Sustainability, CMA CGM

Christophe Mathieu, Chief Executive Officer, Brittany Ferries

Minas Myrtidis, Vice President of Environmental Operations and Compliance, MSC Cruises

“These three appointments reflect the diversity of sectors represented by Green Marine Europe and reinforce our commitment to the pursuit of environmental excellence in the maritime industry,” said David Bolduc, president & CEO of Green Marine International.

Stephanie Jones Stebbins, Managing Director – Maritime at the Port of Seattle, and GMI chair of the Board of Directors, added, "We are thrilled to welcome three new European directors to the GMI Board. Their expertise, commitment, and insights will also help expand the program's reach, driving sustainable practices among European maritime stakeholders while maintaining rigorous standards for environmental performance globally."

The new governance structure marks a turning point in the program's history, extending its original North American presence to formally include Europe and preparing it for possible expansion into other regions.

All Green Marine and Green Marine Europe participants are now Green Marine International members. Their respective certification requirements remain unchanged. Both environmental certification programs maintain the same commitment, rigour and

transparency that has established Green Marine’s solid reputation and made Green Marine Europe’s launch five years ago a resounding success.