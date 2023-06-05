Great Performance Spurs New Croatian Navy Davit Order for Vestdavit

Vestdavit’s PLAR-type davits have proven operational performance, including with the Swedish Navy that is shown deploying a launch craft with the PLAR-4500. Photo: Vestdavit

[By: Vestdavit]

The Croatian Navy has returned to Vestdavit for a repeat order of the latter’s PLAR-4000 davit for retrofitting on an offshore patrol vessel (OPV) after seeing its proven reliability on a range of operational missions.

It marks the latest order for Vestdavit of the compact and lightweight PLAR davit type that is widely used on naval and coastguard vessels worldwide due to its robust and reliable performance in harsh environments, with safe and efficient launch and recovery in high sea states.

“It is gratifying to see the same client has placed a second order for a similar davit because it has been satisfied with the impressive performance of the first one over three years of operation since its delivery to the Croatian Navy in 2019,” says Vestdavit Managing Director Rolf Andreas Wigand.

“This repeat order also underpins market confidence in the PLAR davit system and strengthens our position as we seek to expand deliveries to the defence and coastguard sectors in the wider regional market of the East Mediterranean.”

Lightweight design for operational efficiency

The PLAR-4000 davit, with boat-handling capacity of 4000kg, is designed with an aluminium frame that makes it 30% lighter than steel-structured equivalents to enhance vessel stability, while also minimizing corrosion.

Reduced weight of onboard equipment also results in better energy efficiency with lower fuel consumption that enables an OPV to operate farther from shore and remain longer at sea, as well as improved speed responsiveness and manoeuvrability.

Consequently, the lightweight PLAR system has been preferred for fast patrol boats being used by the Royal Australian Navy's Cape Class Vessels, the Royal New Zealand Navy, the Danish Navy, the Swedish Navy, the US Coast Guard and others.

The modular davit is delivered pre-assembled and skid-mounted for ease of installation, while its compact size makes it adaptable for retrofitting on an existing vessel with limited space availability, which was a key requirement with the latest Croatian naval order.

Furthermore, the davit’s hydraulic system comprises stainless steel components that are designed for a high level of durability and ease of maintenance.

‘Davits that are up to the task’

The high-specification davit to be delivered for the Croatian Navy will include optional equipment for optimized operation in high sea states, including dynamic shock absorber, wave compensation system on winch, hydraulic wire puller and hydraulic limit switch.

This will be capable of high-frequency launch-and-recovery operations in sea states up to five for fast rescue craft, RHIBs used for boarding other vessels and surveillance boats used for security purposes, control of maritime borders and fisheries inspection, among other missions.

The PLAR davit series, with lifting capacity of between 2000kg and 7000kg, has been developed and refined in line with customer requirements over the past decade by the Norwegian boat-handling systems specialist. These davits are designed according to SOLAS requirements and have DNV type approval.

As well as OPVs, PLAR davits are typically being used on military inshore vessels and law enforcement interceptor vessels.

“System reliability and robustness are vital factors for davits required to perform repetitive launch-and-recovery operations in harsh environments and high sea states when lives or security may be at risk. With its proven track record, the PLAR series has consistently demonstrated it is up to the task,” Wigand says.

