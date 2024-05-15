Glamox New Contract to Light World’s Most Environmentally Friendly Tankers

[By: Glamox]

Glamox, a world leader in lighting, has won a contract to light two Vinga series vessels, regarded as the most advanced high-end intermediate-sized chemical tankers in the world, owned and operated by Sweden’s Furetank AB. Glamox will provide complete outdoor and indoor marine LED lighting for its two latest vessels in the series.

“Furetank is committed to sustainable shipping and helping our customers to decarbonise their supply chain. Our decision to expand the Vinga series is down to the scarcity of environmentally friendly alternatives in the market,” said Furetank’s Chief Executive Officer, Lars Höglund. “This latest order makes Glamox our lighting partner for the past 19 vessels out of 22 we’ve commissioned in the series. Its product quality, reliability, and focus on sustainability make it a natural partner for us.”

“We share Furetank’s commitment to decarbonising the seas and our energy-efficient lighting will enable the vessels to save fuel and support the company’s emission reduction ambitions,” said Tommy Stranden, Chief Sales and Commercial Officer of Glamox’s Marine, Offshore & Wind business. “Each vessel will be fitted with around 800 LED lights that will not only save energy and fuel costs but require around two-thirds less maintenance than conventional marine lighting due to their long life. This represents another important cost saving.”

The two new vessels, like their sisters, have a dual-fuel capability and run on liquefied natural gas/liquefied biogas or gasoil. They also incorporate features that reduce fuel and energy consumption, resulting in much lower emissions of CO 2 , nitrogen oxide, sulphur oxide, and hazardous particles. The vessels have scored the best Energy Efficiency Design Index or EEDI value in their segment globally, meaning that they are the most energy-efficient vessels according to the International Maritime Organization.

Glamox will provide for each vessel navigation lights, deck lights, explosion-proof lighting, flood lights, and searchlights. It will also provide all manner of lighting for the interior of the vessel, including lighting for the engine room, storage rooms and passageways, corridors, galley, bridge, and crew quarters. Included in the lighting package are marine-certified luminaires made in Molde, Norway.

The environmentally-friendly Vinga tankers are Ice Class 1A with a 16,300-deadweight ton (dwt) and designed by Furetank and FKAB Marine Design. They are being built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou) Dingheng Co. Ltd, at its shipyard in Yangzhou, China, where it will also install the lighting. The vessels will be delivered at the end of 2026 and the beginning of 2027 respectively. They will then enter into the Gothia Tanker Alliance and be operated by Furetank out of Gothenburg.

The marine-certified LED lighting for the two new vessels will be delivered in Q3, 2025.