Gearbulk Advances Management with BASSnet Electronic Training Record Book

[By: BASS Software]

Gearbulk Norway AS (‘Gearbulk’), the global shipping company, has expanded its use of BASSnet software by implementing the BASSnet Electronic Training Record Book across its fleet of 50 vessels and main office in Bergen, as well as other offices worldwide.

Paper-based training record books can create operational challenges including inefficient administration, limited access to training records, and delays in crew evaluations and compliance verification. BASSnet’s digital Training Record Book supports Gearbulk’s ongoing commitment to safety, crew competence development, and operational excellence by replacing manual, paper-based training records with a fully electronic and integrated workflow.

From paper-based records to digital workflows

“The BASSnet Electronic Training Record Book has significantly improved the way we manage onboard training and competency development,” said Capt. Ivan Sosic, Marine Training Manager at Gearbulk. “By digitalising the process, we have better visibility into crew progress, faster evaluations, and a more standardised approach to competence management across the fleet. It enables us to develop, review and revise our training programs centrally and with ease. We see clear operational and business value in the digital Training Record Book.”

Integrated within the BASSnet HR Manager software, and accessible through the BASSnet Crew Portal app, the solution allows trainees, superior officers and onboard assessors to collaborate seamlessly throughout the training process.

Using the Crew Portal mobile app, crew can log tasks digitally, upload supporting documentation, and monitor approval status in real time. Superior officers and onboard assessors can review and validate training records before submission to shore management, while all training data is stored securely within the system.

Improving training visibility and operational efficiency

The implementation delivers measurable benefits for Gearbulk including faster competency evaluations, improved audit readiness, better identification of training gaps, and reduced paper usage. The digital workflow also strengthens onboard teamwork and officers’ leadership development to support safer and more efficient vessel operations.

“Competence management is essential for high quality operations,” said Per Steinar Upsaker, CEO & Managing Director at BASS Software. “The BASSnet Electronic Training Record Book enables companies like Gearbulk to eliminate inefficiencies associated with paper-based processes while improving training quality, transparency, crew pool development, and operational safety. We are proud to support Gearbulk in their continued journey to enhance their maritime operations.”

Gearbulk’s continued investment in BASSnet’s advanced cloud solutions reflects the company’s focus on innovation, sustainability and highly competent crew to support safe and efficient vessel operations.