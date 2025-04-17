Fugro & Damen Partner to Support the Royal Netherlands Navy

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Fugro and Damen have teamed up to provide the Royal Netherlands Navy (RNLN) with a surveillance vessel and operating crew. The Dutch Ministry of Defence has contracted this new partnership to enhance its marine security and surveillance capabilities. The RNLN will deploy the surveillance vessel to conduct security operations within the Netherlands’ North Sea exclusive economic zone (EEZ), both above and below the water. Using advanced technology like uncrewed vehicles, it will enable the RNLN to monitor vessel activities in the North Sea and survey critical underwater infrastructure, such as cables and pipelines.

Fugro and Damen have established a joint venture to deliver the vessel and crew for a two-year charter, with an option to extend twice for another year (four years total). The charter agreement, awarded through a public tender, is set to begin in the first half of 2025. The vessel that will perform the charter is a Damen FCS 5009, which offers unparalleled seakeeping abilities through its Sea Axe bow design, which was developed together with the Delft University of Technology.

“We are very proud of this alliance with Fugro and the confidence the Ministry of Defence has placed in us for executing this important contract,” says Arnout Damen, CEO of the Damen Shipyards Group. “The Damen way of working means we can deliver a vessel quickly and, with Fugro, we can start work at short notice to monitor and protect the strategic interests of the Netherlands in the North Sea. At Fugro, our mission is to create a safe and liveable world. Keeping our underwater infrastructure in the North Sea safe is integral to this, and by working together with Damen and the RNLN, we can contribute to national security and surveillance efforts. We have previously showcased our experience in monitoring critical underwater infrastructure to the Dutch Ministry of Defence and look forward to continuing to work with them. We are also excited to work with Damen on this. Damen has a long history of providing vessels to the RNLN and Fugro. By joining forces, we’re showcasing the innovative strength of the Dutch maritime industry," said Mark Heine, CEO Fugro. This project has been funded by the North Sea Infrastructure Protection Program (PBNI) coordinated by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.