ESG and Hydrogen Leader to Join ShipZERO28 in London

Chart Industries CEO and President Jill Evanko (left) to contribute to decision makers roundtable. Madadh MacLaine (right), Secretary General, Zero Emissions Ship Technology Association

[By: ZESTAs]

ZESTAs is making good on their word that industry would step up to support shipping in achieving the ambitions laid out in the revised strategy.



Jill Evanko, CEO and President of Chart Industries will be joining industry leaders, including Michael Parker, Global Shipping, Logistics & Offshore at Citi Group and Founder & Chair

of Poseidon Principles and Elisabeth Fauvelle Munck af Rosenschöld, Sustainability director, IKEA Supply AG and other in a decision makers roundtable discussion at ShipZERO28 in London on 11-12 September 2023.



Since taking the reins at Chart, Jill has been instrumental in steering the company towards the Nexus of Clean™. Her vision for Chart is to be the global leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling, providing complete solutions for clean power, clean water, more efficient and low carbon industrial processes, and sustainable food and beverage production.



Chart, a world leader in deploying cryogenic systems, renowned for its unique product and solution portfolio across equipment used in every phase of the liquid hydrogen supply chain, including engineering, service, and repair, preventative maintenance, and digital monitoring are continuing to bring their capabilities to the maritime sector.



Jill is celebrated for her ESG leadership. As well as being the recipient of multiple prestigious industry awards under her stewardship, Chart was recognised as one of only four Georgia-based businesses that have achieved boardroom parity with 50% or more female directors.



Under Jill, Chart has set robust sustainability targets – aiming for a 30% reduction of GHG intensity by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050. Because of her commitment to making the world a better place and the leadership she instils, the company reached their 2030 target in 2022, eight years early. Chart has set a new target of a 50% reduction in GHG intensity by 2030 and remains committed to its 2050 goal of carbon neutrality.



Jill also implemented social targets in the company including to achieve employee volunteer participation of 25% as part of Chart’s community program by 2030. Under her leadership, the “Chart Giving Back Program” was also launched, which grants every team member one extra day of PTO per year to give back to a non-profit or support an initiative that is meaningful to them. This is in addition to offering fund-matching and donations to charities and organisations that Chart employees would like to support.



Furthermore, Jill is known for the personal development efforts she offers her team members, through personal engagement on a monthly basis. She meets with Rotational Engineers, interns, and Emerging Leaders (young talent) to hear about their projects, which has proven extremely empowering for Chart's new employees.

“ShipZERO28 brings together the energy and maritime sectors with a focus on accelerating decarbonization in our industries that perform necessary global activities, yet can do so in a much less carbon intensive way. Chart works together with our partners to design, manufacture, and deliver full gaseous and liquid green hydrogen solutions for the maritime industry, regardless of where on the value chain our customers operate, and regardless of where they are in their ESG journey.” stated by Jill Evanko, CEO and President of Chart Industries.

“Jill is a tremendous role model in the energy transition, as a business leader, and as a woman at the helm of a leading global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment. I am greatly honoured that she will be joining us to share her vast knowledge, wisdom, and insights at ShipZERO28.” Madadh MacLaine, Secretary General, Zero Emissions Ship Technology Association.

ShipZERO28 “When, Where, and How is Absolute Zero Shipping Possible Now?” is a workshop that brings together all the elements required to develop absolute zero emissions ecosystems to support maritime shipping’s transition to zero: Not only the technology providers, but also the enablers- so policy, insurance, finance, and the full energy supply chain. The outcome will be an action plan, a navigational chart to true zero with waypoints based on realisable actions and available technologies and implementable policies. It will be held at the International Maritime Organisations headquarters in London on the 11th and 12th of September during London International Shipping week 2023.



ZESTAs is an international trade association that represents zero emissions technology and fuel providers in the maritime sector.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.