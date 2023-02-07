Eastern Pacific Shipping to Trial Starlink Hybrid Network Service

Marlink, the smart network solutions company is adding Starlink LEO connectivity to Eastern Pacific Shipping’s (EPS) existing smart hybrid network as the Singapore-based ship manager looks to enhance business operations and seafarer wellbeing services across its fleet.

The Starlink service will initially be trialed onboard selected vessels, smoothly integrated into the smart blend of networks fully managed by Marlink, which already serves the majority of the EPS fleet with VSAT connectivity and multiple L-band backup alternatives.

A Marlink customer since 2016, EPS has progressively adopted digital solutions to support the efficiency and safety of its operations. This includes a strong focus on digitalisation, sustainability, covering all aspects of environmental protection and programs to enhance crew welfare.

EPS is currently undergoing unprecedented growth with an expanding orderbook increasing the fleet size to 21m DWT under management. To manage this exponential growth in a fast-changing environment, EPS is shifting its culture from managing ships to leading people. Supporting this culture shift is the EPS Life at Sea Programme – a robust initiative designed to improve the long term mental and physical wellbeing of its 6,000 strong workforce.

“Marlink is the right partner to help EPS evaluate and potentially adopt new services that can enhance our operational and seafarer wellbeing strategies,” said Max Wong, Head of IT , Eastern Pacific Shipping. “These trials will provide us with insights into how high throughput and low latency data transfer capabilities will affect business use cases on our vessels. We are optimistic that a successful trial will enable us to accelerate technology adoption, allowing us to do more with less.”

“The focus on new LEO services as a component of the Marlink smart hybrid network is increasing rapidly as shipowners focus on new ways to deliver crew welfare and smart connectivity services,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “Our partnership with Eastern Pacific creates the opportunity to understand and evaluate what Starlink can bring to the table alongside our established hybrid network offering.”

