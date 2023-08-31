Directory Gives Seafarers Access to Over 250 Stella Maris Port Chaplains

Stella Maris Port Chaplain Directory 2023

Global maritime charity Stella Maris is delighted to announce the launch of a brand new version of its Port Chaplain Directory, a vital tool which helps seafarers and fishers get access to pastoral, practical and spiritual support wherever they are in the world. The Stella Maris Port Chaplain Directory 2023 lists telephone numbers and email addresses of the charity’s 257 chaplains in 353 ports across 57 countries worldwide. It also highlights the ports in which Stella Maris Seafarers’ Centres are located. These centres provide a welcoming space where seafarers and fishers can go to relax, pray, contact family, socialise, and speak to a chaplain away from the environment of their ships.



Stella Maris is the largest ship visiting network globally, and with chaplains operating in most of the world’s major ports, the Directory provides a quick and easy source of information for crews to get assistance and advice from them. Stella Maris CEO Tim Hill said, “Providing up to date and accurate details enables our network of chaplains to provide holistic care for seafarers and fishers in port after port worldwide. Our Port Chaplian Directory is a valuable resource both for crews and stakeholders in the maritime industry such as P&I clubs, shipping agents and port officials.”



The new Directory is being given out to vessels coming into ports all over the world and has already made a positive impact. A seafarer on a vessel coming into Houston, Texas, had received sad news of a family bereavement and contacted the Stella Maris chaplain to request support directly before arriving in port. The local chaplain was able to meet the vessel and visited a couple of times to support the seafarer through a very difficult time.



The Directory was sponsored by Tindall Riley, Managers of the Britannia Group.

“We are delighted to once again sponsor The Stella Maris Port Chaplain Directory 2023 and support the important work the charity does in providing care for seafarers in ports across the world,” said Andrew Cutler, CEO of Tindall Riley.



Copies of the Directory have been sent out to Stella Maris chaplains globally for distribution to seafarers and fishers and ships.



