Damen Services Canada Celebrates Opening of New Office

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Services Canada recently celebrated the opening of a new service centre in Victoria, BC Canada. Damen Services began operations in Canada in 2019 to provide warranty support for delivered vessels. The new office provides the opportunity to expand with a wider range of vessel support in North America, including parts sales, technical support and maintenance services.

Over the years, many Damen vessels have been delivered to both the east and west coasts of Canada. As more and more customers found their way to the Canadian Service Hub, the support team grew and it was time for a larger office with a workshop and warehouse. Damen Services Canada found its new home at 466 Bay Street, Victoria. The new location provides more office space for the staff and a warehouse which will be filled with essential parts to support customers more quickly. The office was officially opened on 25 April with customers in attendance.

Arie Jonas, Area Service Manager at Damen Services is pleased. "Our goal is to serve as a strategic partner to our customers. The opening of this new location for Damen Services Canada is another step in this process. By increasing our local presence, we are ensuring that customers are never far from Damen support, allowing us to serve them with greater focus and a faster response."

Jurriaan Jellema, Service Hub Manager at Damen Services Canada, agreed. "Our local engineers have years of experience and are in direct contact with the Damen newbuilding yards and Engineering. The hub closely collaborates with local shipyard, Point Hope Maritime and other strategic suppliers. Customers can be assured of an optimised warranty process after the delivery of new vessels, and can now also benefit from other services Damen has to offer. Ship owners throughout the region will have easy access to our streamlined services.”

Damen Services Canada will continue to expand its services in 2024. The North American office will be able to offer technical assistance, maintenance- and service contracts, spare parts supply from both local- and global stock, project management and complex ship repairs and conversions in collaboration with Point Hope Maritime. It will continue a high standard of emergency support services.