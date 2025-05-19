Damen Delivers Scampi Trawler to Sanford Following Arrival in New Zealand

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Maaskant has successfully completed and delivered the San Koura Rangi, a state-of-the-art scampi trawler built for New Zealand seafood company Sanford. The 32.4-metre vessel has safely arrived in New Zealand, where the official handover will take place and the vessel will soon begin operations in the Southern Ocean.

Based on Damen’s SeaFisher 3210 design, the San Koura Rangi was developed through close collaboration between Damen and Sanford. Throughout the process, both teams maintained open, regular and constructive contact, resulting in a highly tailored vessel that incorporates all of Sanford’s specific requirements within a compact and efficient design.

Designed with purpose – down to the finest detail

The trawler features a diesel-electric propulsion system to reduce emissions, and a power management system to minimise the running engines. Stepping on board, it’s clear that every aspect of the vessel has been thoughtfully considered.

Special attention was given to creating a homely atmosphere onboard, to cater for crew members spending extended periods at sea. The interior has been carefully designed to be welcoming and comfortable for the crew. Furthermore, the large bridge windows provide the skipper with outstanding all-around visibility and abundant natural light, enhancing both safety and comfort.

Damen has also delivered an innovative and compact full electric winch system that regenerates power when paying out the trawl winches. The processing area has been functionally optimised to streamline onboard procedures while maintaining strict hygiene standards with a-state-of-art freezer system for optimal catch preservation.

Onboard processing has been developed to meet New Zealand’s strict hygiene requirements, ensuring optimal food safety and responsible working conditions for the crew.

“This vessel is a major step forward in our ambition to reduce the carbon footprint of our operations at sea,” said Elliot Kendrick, Project Manager for Sanford. “Together with Damen, we’ve developed a vessel that reflects our shared values of sustainability, innovation, and craftsmanship.”

Ambassador visit in December, technical acceptance in February

On 6 December 2024, Susannah Gordon, New Zealand’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, visited Damen Maaskant. During her visit, she was given a tour of the San Koura Rangi, then under construction, and learned more about the cooperation between Damen and Sanford.

Following the vessel’s successful seatrials, the technical acceptance took place in February 2025. “We are truly grateful to Sanford for placing their trust in Damen,” said Pim Schuurman, Damen’s Regional Sales Director for New Zealand. “The collaboration has been not only productive, but very rewarding. This vessel represents a joint achievement in sustainable innovation.”

The hull of the vessel was launched earlier in Gda?sk, Poland, and transported to Damen Maaskant’s yard in Stellendam, the Netherlands for outfitting and final completion. With its arrival in New Zealand, the San Koura Rangi is ready to join Sanford’s fleet.