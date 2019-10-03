Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Europe Provides Industry-Leading Agenda

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-03 21:21:44

Full details have been released of the industry-leading conference agenda framing the debut of Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Europe (CSIE), which takes place at the Fira Barcelona on 4-5th December, 2019. Over two days, the speaker programme will bring together 30 of the most senior, influential and innovative cruise designers in the business, ready to share their ideas and expertise in a series of interactive sessions aiming to encourage insightful discussion.



Kicking off with a ‘Leaders Debate’ chaired by Greg Walton, founding partner of Studio DADO on Wednesday 4th December, CSIE promises participants unique access to the design professionals shaping the cruising experience. Greg will be joined by Alison Clixby, director, hotel design and projects, Carnival UK and Trevor Young, vice president, newbuild, at MSC Cruises.



“From our own experience at Studio DADO we have seen tremendous hunger for innovative cruise design concepts over recent years,” says Walton. “CSIE is perfectly timed to reflect on what we have all learned and look ahead to where this incredibly exciting cruise shipping journey will take us in future. I am looking forward to being part of this groundbreaking event and to sharing ideas with industry peers.”



The first morning also includes contributions on design imperatives today and tomorrow from George Scammell, Holland America Group; Adam D. Tihany, Tihany Design; Darren Smith, MJM Marine; Jérémie Chauvet, Schmitz Textiles; and Per Eriksson, Tillberg Design of Sweden. After lunch, the agenda focuses on innovation in the materials used within cruise ship interiors, in a session led by Jacco van Overbeek, director, maritime division, Bolidt.



Next, ArtLink founder and CEO Tal Danai will lead a session on design forecasting, which will feature Luke Pearson, Pearson Lloyd Design; Marloes Boyle, MDesign; and Peter Joehnk, JOI Design.



Part of Day 2 provides a focus for river cruising and cruise ship refits, where confirmed participants include: David McCarthy, AD Associates; Adrian Hibbert, Marella Cruises; Andy Yuill, SMC Designs; Michael Oliver of Trimline; and Charles Rae, Hammer Carpets. Meanwhile, the specialised design needs of expedition cruise ships merit a dedicated slot, in a much-anticipated session featuring Anu Shaw, Kudos Design; Eleonora Brugnolotto of Crystal Cruises; Fredrik Johansson, Tillberg Design; and Stefanie Jentz, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.



Proceedings will come to a close with what promises to be a lively panel session that will allow those at the top of the cruise ship design sector to offer their visions for its future. Andy Yuill, Greg Walton and David McCarthy return to the stage, to be joined by Anne Mari Gullikstad, CEO of YSA Design, Duo Yang of Kuhn Logistics University, and Marco de Jorio from De Jorio Design.



Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Europe aims to build on the tremendous success of the inaugural Cruise Ship Interiors Expo conference, which took place in Miami Beach in June this year. This was the world’s first conference and exhibition that focused exclusively on interior design, architecture and outfitting in the cruise sector and was attended by over 3,500 industry professionals. Cruise Ship Interiors Expo America returns to the Miami Beach Convention Centre on June 16-17 for its 2020 event.



For more information about the conference and exhibition at Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Europe go to: www.cruiseshipinteriors-europe.com

