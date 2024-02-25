Cox Marine New Turkish Distribution Partnership at Bosphorus Boat Show

[By: Cox Marine]

Cox Marine is delighted to welcome BTM Co. to its distribution network as the sole distributor for Turkey.

The appointment of BTM Co. to the distribution network of Cox Marine’s newly extended V8 family marks a milestone expansion, as the world’s only purpose-built high-powered diesel outboard will be distributed into Turkey for the first time.

BTM holds relationships with a number of governmental, commercial and OEM organisations across the country, providing the strategic positioning that Cox Marine works to share with their partners.

Gary Heath, Cox Marine’s Regional Director for Europe and Africa, expressed his delight about the appointment, stating, “We are very excited to be able to expand the Cox Marine distribution network into a new territory, and we are pleased to be doing that with BTM Co. as our partner.”

BTM Co. has started the partnership with a display of the Cox Marine V8 at the Bosphorus Boat Show this week in Istanbul, with their stand in HALL 5 A6.