Cox Marine Announces New UK Distribution Partnership

[By: Cox Marine]

Cox Marine is delighted to welcome E.P. Barrus Ltd. (Barrus) to its distributor network. With over one hundred years of marine experience, family-owned Barrus is a leading Marine Engine Distributor in the UK.

Barrus's core values of innovation and creativity are perfectly aligned with Cox Marine’s status as a brand powering the future of the global marine industry through sustainable innovation.

Barrus has a significant Network of Marine Dealers that cover their new Cox Territories and will be collaborating with Cox to strategically select those that will become official Cox / Barrus Dealers in the near future.

Gemma Crocker, Network and Commercial Operations Director at Cox Marine, expressed her enthusiasm about the new appointment, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Barrus to the Cox Marine family. Partnering with a UK-based Distributor with such an impressive pedigree both demonstrates the mutual confidence in the demand for our product and highlights our commitment to providing outstanding service to our customers in our home market.

Commenting on the new partnership, Oxfordshire-based Barrus’s Head of Marine, Ben Allen, said, “We are excited to represent Cox Marine and add their revolutionary outboard to our premium product portfolio. Our dedicated specialist teams are delighted that we are now able to offer an alternative outboard that meets the growing demand for a safe, efficient and reliable propulsion solution.