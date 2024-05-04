Conference Agenda Announced for Seatrade Maritime Salvage & Wreck

[By: Seatrade Maritime Salvage & Wreck]

Environmental concerns, ESG, future training needs for maritime emergency response, and a status check on lithium battery fires are among topics up for discussion at Seatrade Maritime Salvage & Wreck 2024, which returns later this year as the UK’s leading annual conference for the salvage and wreck removal sector.

Taking place 11 – 12 December 2024 at Leonardo Royal Hotel London City, the conference will get underway with Allianaz’s annual safety and shipping review before going on to a series of case studies and panel discussions focused on:

Exploring the Options & Potential Changes to LOF in Maritime Operations Industry Concerns

Cargo Fires, Oil Spills and Pollution Issues

Status Check: Lithium Battery Fires

Managing ESG Factors in Emergency Response

Preparedness and Resilience: Future Training Needs for Maritime Emergency Response

Shipwreck Reflotement and Towing with Airbags: Santa Ana and Serenin

Andrew Chamberlain, Partner at HFW, will once again return as conference chairman. Speaking ahead of this year’s event, Chamberlain said: “As accelerated change across the wider shipping industry continues to impact marine salvage and emergency response, the agenda will provide an opportunity for delegates to reflect on the current landscape, identify opportunities and challenges, and explore current and future trends. I look forward to reprising my role as conference chair throughout what is set to be a lively and engaging programme.”

Chamberlain is set to be joined by over 50 experts and specialists throughout the 2024 agenda, which was programmed in consultation with the Seatrade Maritime Salvage and Wreck Advisory Board.

“This year, and as with each edition of the conference, we work in direct consultation with our Advisory Board, which enables us to deliver a programme that is reflective of the most pertinent and important industry trends and influencing factors,” said Chris Morley, Group Director of Seatrade Maritime.

“We look forward to welcoming delegates back to Seatrade Maritime Salvage & Wreck, and in particular our brand new Parliamentary-Style debate, which we hope will provide a truly exciting and engaging conclusion to this year’s conference,” added Morley.

Registration is now open for Seatrade Maritime Salvage & Wreck 2024, which is supported by long-standing partners HFW and International Salvage Union (ISU). The conference is aimed at professionals who responsible for underwriting, mitigating, and preventing risk, as well as those who respond to and manage emergency situations at sea.

Delegates can save up to £240 when booking before Friday 26 July.