ClassNK Grants Innovation Endorsement to ‘CYTUR TM’ and ‘CYTUR SC-P’

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to the maritime cybersecurity solution, ‘CYTUR TM’ and ‘CYTUR SC-P’ (components of Rakuten Maritime*1) developed by Rakuten Symphony and its partner company CYTUR.

In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions. ClassNK supports the deployment of products and services through third-party certification for equipment and software technology with innovative functions. The detailed information is available on the following page of ClassNK website: https://www.classnk.or.jp/hp/ en/activities/techservices/ dgd2030/iea/index.html

Product name: ‘CYTUR TM’ a software analyzing and visualizing cyber threats to the vessel through threat modeling techniques during design phase

Product descriptions:

1. Identification of CBSs (Computer based system) based on vessel design data

2. Threat analysis through cyber threat modeling for the vessel

3. Identification of attack surfaces on CBS to detect known vulnerabilities

Product name: CYTUR SC-P’ a hard/software identifying and classifying equipment by scanning the onboard network system

Product descriptions:

1. Automatic setting of the available network bandwidth of the vessel's onboard network system

2. Automatic booting structure upon power-on optimized for commissioning phase

3. Automatic identification of maritime equipment on a vessel during commissioning or sea-trial phase by being installed in multiple network zones

4. Equipment classification based on ship equipment data

5. Identification of CBS vulnerabilities and attack surfaces with a corresponding risk score through scanning of the ship network

Detailed information on each product and solution is available on the following page: https://rakuten-maritime.com/ en