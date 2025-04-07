ClassNK Awards Technology Qualification Statement to Japan Marine Science

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has completed the Technology Qualification (TQ) process for the 'Advanced Routing Simulation and Planning: ARS', developed by JAPAN MARINE SCIENCE INC, and issued its first statement. The statement demonstrates the software has been verified to have safety equivalent to that of technologies designed under existing regulations, marking an important step toward the practical installation of autonomous navigation systems on actual vessels.

Technologies related to maritime autonomous surface ships (MASS) are being actively developed to reduce human error, ease crew workloads, and address labor shortages. To support the implementation of such technologies, ClassNK has published its 'Guidelines for Technology Qualification', which enable the safety assessment of novel technologies not covered by existing regulations. The TQ process identifies potential risks and challenges and reviews safety measures to confirm that the technology functions safely and reliably within a defined scope.

'ARS' is software that predicts the future behavior of a vessel and surrounding ships, and develops action plans to avoid collisions and groundings. It is one of the core technologies for autonomous ship operations and is scheduled to be adopted in demonstration projects in Japan using a container vessel and a remote island passenger ferry."

ClassNK examined 'ARS' based on its 'Technology Qualification Guidelines' and 'Guidelines for Automated/Autonomous on ships (Ver.1.0)' including novelty evaluation, risk assessment, simulation testing, and qualification validation. Upon confirming that core functions for achieving autonomous navigation meet the requirements, ClassNK issued the statement.

ClassNK will continue supporting the implementation of automated/autonomous operation technologies by setting standards and technical verification.