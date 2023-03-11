Celebrity Cruises "The Tangerine Table" Next Generation Mariners

Celebrity Cruises® “The Tangerine Table” Showcase of Mariners at Sea

Pull Up a Chair

Celebrity Cruises®, recently named the first Forbes Travel Guide star-rated relaxed luxury resorts at sea, is launching a new content series spotlighting a wide range of game-changing leaders and crew members across its fleet, diving into their real-life stories and their extraordinary achievements.

Called “The Tangerine Table, ” each 10-minute episode will feature a small group of Celebrity officers or crew sharing their career journeys, the people and places that have inspired them along the way, and their lives at sea. The series name is a nod to the striking color of The Magic Carpet®, an engineering feat soaring cantilevered above the sea on Celebrity’s industry-transforming Edge® Series ships and considered one of the greatest innovations in the cruise industry.

The first episode out today honors International Women’s Day with an encouraging “SEA it to BE it” message from the groundbreaking women aboard the line’s flagship Celebrity BeyondSM, including:

Captain Kate McCue, the first and only American female captain of a cruise ship and the world’s most-followed mariner on social media;

First Officer Elizabeth Marami, Kenya's first female marine pilot and first licensed Chief Officer, Navigation.

Executive Pastry Chef Atziri Chavez - a Mexican-born talented master of the culinary arts who proudly boasts her well-deserved black scarf;

Jelena Vukelic, a Serbian-born wine expert that serves as the ship’s Cellar Master.

Viewers can tune into the conversation and watch full episodes on both YouTube and Facebook, while also seeing short and impactful clips on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

“Our extraordinary officers and crew are the real stars of Celebrity Cruises, and it’s high time we shine a light on them and their life on the high seas,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. “This is an exciting avenue for them to share their stories and, by doing so, inspire both our followers and the next generation of mariners along the way.”

THE ONGOING CONTENT SERIES

Episodes will launch throughout the year and feature various positions across Celebrity’s fleet, from the Engine Room to the Bridge. This month, two additional episodes will feature some of the line’s male and female Captains and a group of Celebrity women Hotel Directors.

The Captain’s Chair

Presenting a fascinating look at life at sea from the helm, this episode features a group of Celebrity Captains and their perspective on how best to be supportive, uplifting, and a force of encouragement for their crew, guests, and young people in today’s world.

Moderated by Lutoff-Perlo, the group brings more than 90 years of experience in the industry to the Table and features:

Vice President of Marine Operations, Captain Manolis Alevropoulos,

Captain Dimitris Kafetzis, Celebrity Beyond and, beginning later this year, Celebrity AscentSM

Captain Matt Karandreas, Celebrity Summit®

Staff Captain Maria Gotor, Celebrity Edge®

The Director’s Chair

From ensuring all guests onboard have a superior experience to thoughtfully managing over 1,000 crew, Hotel Directors fill one of the most prestigious and high-pressure positions onboard.

This episode will provide an inside look at life onboard and what it takes to manage these careers, all the while serving as an inspiration for women worldwide, featuring:

Niina Hautaniemi, Celebrity Apex®

Danuta Nosidlak, Celebrity Edge

Andrea Muegge, Celebrity Millennium®

Deborah Poortier, Celebrity Constellation®



SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHTS

With a passionate and engaged fanbase of nearly 2 million social media followers across platforms, Celebrity Cruises has seen a particularly incredible response to content highlighting onboard life and crew members.

One of the brand’s most recent video posts, introducing the first-ever brother Captains of its upcoming ship Celebrity Ascent, set to launch in December 2023, has enjoyed more than 12 million views across both TikTok and Instagram.

Further leveraging the popularity and virality of lifestyle social media content, followers can enjoy “day in the life”-style content featuring women across the company throughout Women's History Month in March.

These bite-sized pieces of content will provide an inside look at each woman’s day-to-day life and what it takes to excel in their unique roles. Followers can tune in via social media on the brand’s Instagram (@celebritycruises) and TikTok (@celebritycruises) channels.

For more information and to book a sailing with Celebrity Cruises, visit www.celebrity.com, contact a trusted travel advisor, or contact Celebrity Cruises at 888-751-7804 or internationally at 316-554-5961.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.