BW Epic Kosan Expands Use of GIT Coatings for Fuel Savings

BW Epic Kosan (“BWEK”), a leader in LPG, petrochemicals and speciality gas transportation, has partnered with GIT Coatings to advance proactive hull management across selected vessels in its LPG fleet, with five LPG gas carriers coated to date (one more in dry dock) using GIT’s biocide-free graphene-based hull coating technology.

The partnership follows strong results from BWEK’s adoption of GIT’s hard foul-release coating, proactive cleaning using onboard robotic cleaning technology and dedicated advisory support. A case study presented earlier this year at HullPIC – 2026 followed one LPG carrier through more than 12 months of commercial operation, documenting both the out-of-dock performance gain and the ability to maintain a clean hull during service.

As BWEK continues to scale the approach, coating durability and cleanability remain central to making proactive hull management viable in operation. GIT Coatings has received Lloyd’s Register Enhanced Type Approval, validating that the coating maintains its performance after repeated cleaning.

“This collaboration is a strong example of how a new hull performance model can be validated and improved through real fleet operation,” said Mo AlGermozi, CEO of GIT Coatings. “BWEK has been a highly engaged partner throughout the process, and their operational feedback has helped us further optimize both the coating technology and the service model around it. Together, we have shown that proactive hull management can move beyond theory and become a managed operational process.”

From coating application to managed hull performance

The results were achieved through more than coating application alone. GIT’s proactive hull management advisory service combines vessel-specific planning, fouling-risk monitoring, inspection and performance reviews, cleaning recommendations, support with port approvals and continuous operational follow-up, including regular review meetings with BWEK and the cleaning technology partner.

Rather than relying on reactive hull cleaning after performance loss has occurred, proactive hull management focuses on planned inspections and removal of early-stage slime before more resistant fouling develops. This supports fuel efficiency and lower emissions to air, while reducing the environmental impact to water associated with aggressive reactive cleaning of biocidal self-polishing antifouling coatings.

Through the collaboration, BWEK and GIT demonstrated a practical way to manage hull condition during service, with regular visibility of hull condition and clearer planning around when and where action is needed. This supports BWEK’s focus onfuel efficiency, emissions reduction and operational predictability, while also reflecting the growing importance of hull performance in relation to fuel costs, CII and charterparty expectations.

“Our focus is on practical technologies and operational measures that support vessel efficiency and environmental performance,” said BWEK CEO Jakob Bode. “This collaboration with GIT Coatings has allowed us to evaluate a more proactive approach to hull performance management. The value goes beyond the coating itself; it is shown in the system around it and the collaboration required to make it work in daily operations.”

From low hull roughness to maintained performance over time

Following application, the vessel in the case study achieved extremely low average hull roughness (60-70 μm). This contributed to an out-of-dock power gain of approximately 6% compared to the previous coating system. Over the following year, inspection footage showed the vessel remained free of hard fouling, with early-stage fouling removed before it developed further and no visible coating damage observed after each cleaning event.

Building on the operational learnings from these vessels, BWEK has also adopted GIT’s next-generation XGIT-FORCE™ coating, developed with improved static antifouling performance and enhanced mechanical durability. The system is designed to support longer cleaning intervals and better resistance to reactive cleaning when required, while continuing to enable proactive hull management strategies. In 2026 the first vessel which was coated with XGIT-FORCE™ showed an average hull roughness of 38 μm which is extremely low roughness compared to industry standard.

The collaboration forms part of BWEK’s broader commitment to evaluating practical solutions that support operational efficiency, emissions reduction and environmental performance across its fleet.