Brunvoll Secures Contract in the American SOV Market with Crest Wind

Crest Wind’s new Service Operation Vessel. Illustration: Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding

[By: Brunvoll]

Brunvoll has secured a contract for the delivery of a complete propulsion and manoeuvring system for Crest Wind’s new Service Operation Vessel (SOV). The vessel is designed by HAV Design AS and will be built by Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding.

“Brunvoll sees a great potential in the emerging American offshore wind market. The American Bureau of Shipping predicts that the U.S. market will need up to 100 new SOV’s in the years to come. Brunvoll is pleased that our long-standing relationship with HAV Design AS and ESVAGT, and now Crowley, has resulted in this contract. This is the third contract for Jones Act SOVs, but hopefully just the beginning of something big!” says Bernt Riksfjord, VP Sales at Brunvoll.

The new SOV will be outfitted with both azimuth thrusters for propulsion, retractable azimuth thrusters and additional Rim-Driven Tunnel thruster for manoeuvring in the bow. The system does also include Brunvoll’s Condition Monitoring System (BruCon CMS).

Rim-driven refers to the motor being situated in the tunnel surrounding the propellers. Rim-Driven Thrusters are known for their low noise and vibration levels, as well as their higher efficiency and space utilization compared to conventional tunnel thrusters.

The vessel will be built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding located in Wisconsin, US and the design is based on the “HAV 832 SOV” platform from HAV Design AS in Fosnavåg, Norway. The vessel is going into operation in 2026.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.