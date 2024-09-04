BRIX Marine Launches the 4818-HTC “Raven” for Allen Marine Tours

[By: BRIX Marine]

BRIX Marine announces the launch of the 4818-HTC “Raven,” a new custom-built whale watching vessel for Allen Marine Tours, Alaska. Raven is the second vessel BRIX Marine has developed for Allen Marine, following the launch of the “Eagle” in September 2023.

The 4818-HTC Raven is designed to enhance the whale-watching experience in Alaska’s waters, focusing on passenger comfort, safety, and sustainability. The vessel features a 48-foot hull, a 17’ 6” beam, and a lightship weight of approximately 31,000 pounds. It is powered by four 450HP Yamaha outboard engines and has a 600-gallon fuel capacity. The vessel can accommodate up to 49 passengers and 3 crew members. “Raven is a 49-passenger vessel built on our proven High Tunnel Catamaran design,” said Perry Knudson, Managing Director at BRIX Marine. “With the 1,800 HP provided by Yamaha, she’s fast, quiet, and smooth. We also incorporated some additional amenities in the galley that elevate the experience for passengers.”

Raven is equipped with advanced features designed to enhance the passenger experience. These include graphite carbon fiber interiors, low-glare marine paint, and non-skid deck coatings. The vessel also features an advanced HVAC system, custom galley, Freedman Glitz seating, and comprehensive electronics and navigation systems. Safety features include a USCG-approved safety package, 20- and 35-person life rafts, and Fireboy tank room fire suppression systems. Entertainment and connectivity are provided through a Fusion stereo system, a wireless PA system, and Garmin navigation electronics.

Allen Marine Tours is committed to conservation and education, and Raven supports this mission by providing a platform that minimizes environmental impact while maximizing the educational value of its tours.

BRIX Marine is a leading marine boat manufacturer known for creating innovative, purpose-built vessels that redefine maritime experiences. With a commitment to craftsmanship, technology, and design, BRIX Marine continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in marine tourism and exploration.