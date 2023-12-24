Breeze to Design New Multipurpose Support Vessel

[By: Breeze Ship Design]

Breeze Ship Design has recently been awarded a contract with Fujian Mawei for the design of a multipurpose offshore support vessel (MPSV).

Our innovative Z 4423 MPSV design is a testament to Breeze Ship Design's commitment to excellence in meeting the specific requirements and operational modes demanded in complex offshore energy applications. The 88-metre-long vessel is fitted with battery hybrid propulsion, moonpool and accommodation for 60 people. With a focus on functionality and efficiency, this design provides flexibility to perform tasks within different offshore segments, such as conventional platform supply service, light construction work, geoseismic and offshore wind.

The new MPSV will be built at the Chinese Fujian Mawei shipyard, with scheduled delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025. Norwegian-registered Hercules Supply AS is behind the order, and has secured options for two further ships. Delivery time for the optional vessels will be in approx. 3 month intervals after ship number one. Fletcher Group will operate the first vessel both commercially and technically.

Breeze Ship Design is thrilled to be the chosen partner for the prestigious design contract, which further solidifies our position as a leader in our industry.

"We are honored to be working with Fujian Mawei and Fletcher Group on this exciting project. Our team is dedicated to delivering a state-of-the-art vessel that combines exceptional performance, versatility, and safety," says Ove Wilhemsen, CEO of Breeze Ship Design.