Breeze Ship Design Awarded Contract for Two Multipurpose Supply Vessels

[By: Breeze Ship Design]

Breeze Ship Design has recently been awarded a contract by Fujian Mawei for the design of two new multipurpose offshore supply vessels (MPSVs) for the U.S shipowner SEACOR Marine.

The Z 4423 MPSV design is an 88-metre-long hybrid vessel equipped with medium-speed diesel engines and an integrated battery energy storage system for higher fuel efficiency and lower running costs. The modern, high-quality MPSVs will each be 4,650 dwt, with 1000 square meter work deck and accommodation for 60 people – providing a flexible operational solution at a competitive price point.

"We have really enjoyed close co-operation with SEACOR Marine during the initial stage of this project, and we’ve also had a long and successful relationship with Fujian Mawei. These will be the fourth and fifth vessels the yard builds with our Z 4423 MPSV design, so we are excited to see the vessels being delivered fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027,” says Tommy Hivand, CCO of Breeze Ship Design.