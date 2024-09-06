Boluda President Mr. Vicente Boluda Visits Med Marine's Booth at SMM 2024

[By: Med Marine]

Med Marine had the profound honor of hosting Mr. Vicente Boluda, President of Boluda, at its booth on the second day of SMM 2024. As a leading figure in the maritime industry, Mr. Boluda's visit underscored the enduring and valued partnership between Boluda Towage and Med Marine. During this pivotal meeting, discussions covered both ongoing projects and future initiatives, reinforcing the steadfast collaboration that has characterized their partnership for many years.

Med Marine takes great pride in having been a trusted partner to Boluda Towage through numerous successful ventures, and this visit further solidified their shared commitment to excellence. Mr. Vicente Boluda's presence highlighted the esteem in which Med Marine is held, underscoring the mutual respect and trust that fuel their shared commitment to innovation and excellence in the maritime industry.