BOEM Announces Next Steps for Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Leasing Program

[By: Bureau of Ocean Energy Management]

Today, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced the availability of the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) Regional Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) Oil and Gas Lease Sales Draft Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

In December 2023, the Department of the Interior published the 2024-2029 National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program, which includes three oil and gas lease sales in the GOM over the next five years. The Program balances the nation’s energy security and climate goals while also identifying the fewest oil and gas lease sales for a five-year program in history. The Program does not include any lease sales in Atlantic, Pacific and Alaskan waters. The Inflation Reduction Act prohibits BOEM from issuing a lease for offshore wind development unless the agency has offered at least 60 million acres for oil and gas leasing on the OCS in the previous year. This significantly reduced number of oil and gas lease sales from past Leasing Programs will enable the United States to meet its energy needs and continue the rapid and accelerating transition to clean energy.

This Programmatic EIS is expected to inform the decision for the first GOM oil and gas lease sale proposed in the Leasing Program. It is also expected to be used and supplemented as appropriate for decisions on future proposed GOM lease sales. In addition, the Programmatic EIS would be used to support post-lease site and activity-specific OCS oil and gas related analyses and approvals. BOEM will make the final Programmatic EIS available to the public at least 30 days prior to the issuance of any decision.

Section 18 of the OCS Lands Act authorizes the Secretary of the Interior to establish a schedule of lease sales for a five-year period by balancing specific factors of OCS regions and selecting the size, timing and location of OCS lease sales that best meet regional and national energy needs and considers the impact of oil and gas exploration on the marine, coastal and human environments.

The Notice of Availability will publish in the Federal Register in the coming days, starting a 45-day comment period. Written comments can be submitted by going to: www.regulations.gov and searching for Docket No. BOEM-2023-0046. Select the document in the search results on which you want to comment, click on the “Comment” button, and follow the online instructions for submitting your comment. Three virtual public meetings will be held during the public comment period.

Jan. 14, 2025, 1 pm CDT Register here

Jan. 15, 2025, 9 am CDT Register here

Jan. 16, 2025, 6 pm CDT Register here

BOEM will provide an opportunity to present oral testimony during these meetings.

Registration is strongly encouraged for those wishing to present oral comments.

Additional information can be found at: https://www.boem.gov/environment/environmental-assessment/gulf-mexico-regional-ocs-oil-and-gas-programmatic.