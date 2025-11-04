Berg Propulsion Secures 2nd Arriva Retrofit Project

[By: Berg Propulsion]

Confirmation that a propulsion system retrofit is achieving fuel savings of 10 percent has persuaded Norwegian shipowner Arriva to go ahead with its second ‘Energy & Efficiency’ project with Berg Propulsion.

In January this year, long-established Berg Propulsion customer Arriva upgraded the general cargo vessel Norjarl (5,335 gt) to include Berg’s MPC800 control system and Dynamic Drive. The project sought to optimize energy use at a reduced operating speed so that the 2009-built ship would retain its competitive edge in shipping’s low carbon era.

Monitoring over several months to track Norjarl’s performance in the North Sea and Baltic Sea has confirmed overall fuel savings of above 10 percent, according to Arriva. The results have led the owner to contract a second Berg retrofit involving the 4,183 gt general cargo carrier Norbris.

“The Norjarl project showed the impact introducing state-of-the-art control technology could have when an existing ship is designed and maintained to the highest standards,” said Paul Helland, Technical Manager, Arriva Shipping. “After verifying the gains, we move forward with Norbris.”

Installed with a MAN 6L32/40 engine, Norjarl previously featured propulsion control from another supplier. In the case of Norbris, built in 2002, the MPC800 control unit and Dynamic Drive will supersede existing Berg Propulsion ERC2000 technology to work with the ship’s MaK 6M32C engine. In both cases, the combination of Dynamic Drive and auxiliary generators provides an economical route to flexibility in engine speed control, said Magnus Thorén, Energy & Efficiency Sales Manager, Berg Propulsion.

“We have installed control systems and the Dynamic Drive solution on board several Arriva newbuilds, and the owner has become a key Berg Propulsion customer in Norway,” said Thorén. “The Norjarl retrofit involved close collaboration through installation and performance evaluation, so it is especially pleasing that the owner is confirming that the thinking behind the first project has been borne out by experience to drive a second.” Energy & Efficiency projects helped owners extend the life of pre-2010 ships to compete at a time of volatile fuel costs, emissions trading and carbon intensity ratings, added Thorén.

The follow-up project is also a notable success for Saga Marine, which represents Berg Propulsion in Norway. Eirik Lutnaes, Saga Marine, said: “There are plenty of good quality ships out there with the potential to perform cost effectively, competitively and sustainably using modern control and drive technology. We are delighted to work with Berg Propulsion in support of Arriva’s fleet renewal strategy.”