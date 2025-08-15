Autonomous Technology to be Explored by ABS and Saronic

[By: ABS]

ABS and Saronic Technologies signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore autonomous technologies for maritime applications.

The agreement establishes a cooperative framework for both organizations to collaborate on projects related to improving technical requirements for autonomous surface vessels (ASV) and classification services for Saronic autonomous capabilities.

“Advancing autonomous technologies and uncrewed systems unlocks safer, more efficient operations across the maritime sector. We are delighted to work together with Saronic to foster innovation in this space, supporting cutting-edge solutions to redefine what’s possible for maritime operations worldwide,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO.

“We are excited to work with ABS, a recognized authority in maritime safety and innovation standards,” said Dino Mavrookas, Co-Founder and CEO of Saronic. “Through this agreement, we look forward to collaborating with ABS to contribute our experience and expertise to inform the advancement of industry standards for this emerging class of vessels, while ensuring our technology and platforms meet a high bar for safety, reliability, and efficiency.”

ABS is the leading provider of technical support for groundbreaking autonomous and remote-controlled technologies for the maritime and offshore industries. Learn more here and download a copy of the ABS Requirements for Autonomous and Remote Control Functions here.