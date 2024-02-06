Austal USA & Pearlson Shiplift Corporation Start Design of Shiplift System

[By: Austal USA]

Austal USA has selected Pearlson Shiplift Corporation to design and build a state-of-the-art shiplift system at their Mobile, Alabama shipyard. The shiplift drydock will be the largest on the Gulf Coast, and widest in North & South America and support a wide range of naval shipbuilding and ship repair programs.

The new Pearlson Shiplift will feature an articulated lifting platform approximately 450 ft. long and 125 ft. wide, and be capable of lifting and launching vessels in excess of 18,000 long tons. This investment by Austal USA will significantly increase the drydock availability for the U.S. Navy’s Constellation-Class Frigates, TAGOS-25 Class Ocean Surveillance Ships, Independence-Class Littoral Combat Ships, and the U.S. Coast Guard’s Heritage-Class Offshore Patrol Cutters as well as other new shipbuilding and submarine programs.

By selecting a Pearlson Shiplift for their drydocking solution, Austal USA has the built-in capability to expand the capacity of their Shiplift System in the future with a platform extension to accommodate even larger ships and submarines, as needed to support the U.S. Navy’s and U.S. Coast Guard’s future shipbuilding and ship repair programs.

Austal USA selected Pearlson Shiplift Corporation, a company based in Miami, Florida with a recognized technical team with over 70 years of experience in the design, engineering and development of shiplift and transfer systems, for this important project. Extensive due-diligence was conducted by Austal USA on shiplift providers in the market and their respective proven track records for delivering world-class facilities with an emphasis on safety and reliability.

“Austal is excited to begin design work on our newest shipyard expansion project. This comes on the heels of several major awards to Austal USA for both steel and aluminum ships from the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard adding to a backlog of almost $12-billion dollars.” Commented Austal USA acting President, Michelle Kruger. “We are excited to be working with both Pearlson & Pearlson Incorporated and Pearlson Shiplift Corporation on this important project that will include the increased capacity and reliability of the new Pearlson Shiplift System. This project ensures the future needs of the U.S. Government’s shipbuilding programs can be met by Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama.”

Kelly Pearlson Fraind, CEO of Pearlson Shiplift Corporation said: “We are very excited to be associated with Austal USA, and to support this transformative shipyard expansion project in Mobile, Alabama. Austal USA is known throughout the industry as a shipbuilder that delivers on their commitments and can be relied upon by the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard and their Commercial Ship Repair customers alike. This strategic investment by Austal USA will mean that current and future generations, both in Alabama, and across the U.S.A will benefit from a world-class facility which is capable of handling the next generation of U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard vessels. Pearlson & Pearlson Incorporated will act as the Program Manager, Project Integrator and Owner’s Representative for Austal USA; Kiewit Infrastructure South Co will lead the Design and Construction; and, Pearlson Shiplift Corporation will act as the designer and builder of the Shiplift System, to execute the project.

Austal USA will join the ranks of more than 280+ shiplift facilities, in more than 70+ countries around the World which have come to recognize the superior engineering expertise of Pearlson Shiplift Corporation for our long-term service and support.